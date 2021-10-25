Parker double enough for Kaizer Chiefs

A fantastic partnership between Bernard Parker and Keagan Dolly inspired Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory away to SuperSport United yesterday.

Dolly assisted Parker for both goals, subjecting SuperSport to their maiden league defeat of the campaign. SuperSport’s goal was an own goal by Njabulo Ngcobo.

Before producing two goals in additional time, the first stanza was a sloppy affair altogether as both teams hardly strung together passes. Chiefs drew the first blood in the first of the two minutes that were added in the first half, thanks to Parker’s low-driven effort, beating Ronwen Williams on the near post.

Dolly did all the work, slicing through the Matsatsantsa defence like a knife through butter. Chiefs’ lead was short-lived because SuperSport drew level via an own goal by Ngcobo, who headed into his own net from a corner kick, a few seconds later.

Parker, who completed his brace after combining brilliantly with Dolly again early in the second stanza, would leave the pitch with was looked like a hamstring strain midway through the second half.

Kearyn Baccus replaced him.

Chiefs’ XI was more defensive than expected, with only three offensive-minded players in Khama Billiat, Dolly and Parker getting the nod on the day. The midfield was packed with three defensive personnel in Phathutshedzo Nange, Ngcobo and Akumu Agay.

To Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter’s credit, playing with three central midfielders paid off as it negated SuperSport’s talented midfield men Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule. The duo hardly made things happen.

While Dolly and Parker were the visitors’ most effective players when they were attacking, Njabulo Blom did a stellar job in keeping SuperSport's speedy attackers, especially Iqraam Rayners at bay when they attempted to penetrate through his right side.

SuperSport looked dangerous on set-plays, but the height of Chiefs' central defensive pair of Austin Dube, who was withdrawn for Daniel Cardoso in the 66th minute, and Eric Mathoho, came handy for the Soweto club.