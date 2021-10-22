Soccer

Seema takes positives from loss to Downs

Arrows now face tricky Cape Town City

By Charles Baloyi - 22 October 2021 - 07:35
Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema takes positives from their heavy defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema takes positives from their heavy defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows will give other teams problems in the DStv Premiership if they play the way they did against Mamelodi Sundowns, according to their coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Arrows lost 1-0 against the champions at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday. However, the former Orlando Pirates defender took the positives from that defeat against the 10-time league champions.

Arrows will play against Cape Town City in their next league game at the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm.

Michael Gumede missed a penalty against the Tshwane giants in the second half, leading Seema to believe that it could have been a different story had he converted his spot-kick.

“If we can play like this, we will win many games. We worked on a lot of things during the break, and it was evident against Sundowns. We worked hard in training, and it is just a matter of time before we start collecting the maximum points.” 

Seema, 41, described their game against the Citizens as a tricky game, but he is optimistic about getting something out of the game in the Mother City.

Arrows are eighth on the log table with nine points from seven matches. “We worked hard against Sundowns and had nothing to show for our hard work. We have to pick up the players for the next game against the Citizens.

"We must continue with the same effort, attitude, and hunger for the Cape Town City game. I would like to see the same determination, and we will get the much-needed win,” added Seema.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi full of praise for his charges after Arrows win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was full of praise for his charges after their hard-fought 1-0 win over rested Golden Arrows to open a ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs defender Thabani Dube using recent Bafana snub as motivation

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Dube says the recent snub by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has motivated him to work even harder to return to the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Former apprentice Tembo hoping to outwit teacher Baxter in clash between SuperSport and Chiefs

It will be a classic case of the apprentice against the former master when Kaitano Tembo comes face to face with Stuart Baxter during their DStv ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Safa responds to Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'It is demeaning and also defamation of character'

SA African Football Association (Safa) chief medical doctor Thulani Ngwenya has fired back at Rulani Mokwena after the Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout