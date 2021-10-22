Seema takes positives from loss to Downs

Golden Arrows will give other teams problems in the DStv Premiership if they play the way they did against Mamelodi Sundowns, according to their coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Arrows lost 1-0 against the champions at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday. However, the former Orlando Pirates defender took the positives from that defeat against the 10-time league champions.

Arrows will play against Cape Town City in their next league game at the Cape Town Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm.

Michael Gumede missed a penalty against the Tshwane giants in the second half, leading Seema to believe that it could have been a different story had he converted his spot-kick.

“If we can play like this, we will win many games. We worked on a lot of things during the break, and it was evident against Sundowns. We worked hard in training, and it is just a matter of time before we start collecting the maximum points.”

Seema, 41, described their game against the Citizens as a tricky game, but he is optimistic about getting something out of the game in the Mother City.

Arrows are eighth on the log table with nine points from seven matches. “We worked hard against Sundowns and had nothing to show for our hard work. We have to pick up the players for the next game against the Citizens.

"We must continue with the same effort, attitude, and hunger for the Cape Town City game. I would like to see the same determination, and we will get the much-needed win,” added Seema.