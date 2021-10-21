Ellis chuffed as Banyana destroy listless Mozambique

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis has praised her charges’ professionalism and their execution of the game plan in their 7-0 demolition of Mozambique away yesterday.

Banyana put in a dominant shift to humiliate their neighbours in the first round of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers at Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

Linda Motlhalo and Gabriela Salgado netted a brace apiece, while skipper Janine van Wyk, Melinda Kgadiete and Noxolo Cesane were also on target for SA.

“I think it was a professional performance. We made sure that we don’t concede. We knew we would create chances... we hit the post about five or six times. Our goals were all ball-worked... running off the ball. Our passing was also very good,” Ellis said after the game.

Ellis knew the importance of hitting the ground running in their quest for a slot at the next Awcon, to be staged in Morocco from July 2-23 next year. The Banyana coach also explained why the overseas-based duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia started on the bench in Maputo.

“This was an important game for us... you know. If you want to go to Awcon this is where it starts. We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare because we only came to camp on October 18 and some of our players like Thembi and Hilda only arrived last night, that’s why we didn’t put them in the XI,” Ellis said.

“They [Kgatlana and Magaia] travelled for 20 hours or so, we needed to take care of them.”

The return leg is at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday (4pm). Should they win on aggregate, which is likely after the thumping victory yesterday, Banyana will face Algeria or Sudan in the third and final qualifying round, where the winner will form part of the 12-team Awcon finals.