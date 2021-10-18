Tension continues to simmer between Sundowns and Bafana coach Broos

Tension continues to grow between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the Pretoria club's co-mentor Rulani Mokwena shared their growing frustration with the national team.

The simmering tension started a few weeks ago when an incensed Broos accused Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of sabotaging his plans in the build-up to the recent back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Bafana beat the East Africans home and away [3-1 and 1-0 respectively] but Broos dominated the headlines after he suggested that there were attempts to undermine his work.

Mokwena responded to the claims after Sundowns drew 2-2 with Congolese side AS Maniema Union in a Caf Champions League match on Sunday afternoon and said their players returned from the national team either carrying injuries or tired.

“Also unfortunately with the Bafana players, it’s a very, very difficult situation because with Bafana we can’t even communicate with the medical department. We don’t know the itinerary of Bafana, we don’t know the training programme of Bafana,” Mokwena said.

“We don’t get training feedback in relation to the load, there’s no data. So the co-operation between Bafana frustrates us a little bit because in a moment's [notice] as Mamelodi Sundowns, we are always the first to over the years show a willingness to support the nation, to support the cause and release as much personnel [as possible], including [providing] support structures from Sundowns going to represent Bafana Bafana.”

An irate Broos was particularly peeved that Sundowns arranged for Thabiso Kutumela to be vaccinated shortly before he was to join the Bafana camp for the matches against Ethiopia. The outspoken Belgian also took the time to register his unhappiness with Pirates after he was denied access into Orlando Stadium to watch a league match between Bucs and Sundowns last month.

The Premier Soccer League issued a statement and apologised for the incident.