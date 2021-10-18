Mbunjana hopeful Galaxy will turn fortunes around

TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana has urged his teammates to stick together and remain positive as they look to turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership.

The Rockets are at the bottom of the league table without a victory in six matches. They have collected two points. Ahead of their game against AmaZulu at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm, Mbunjana was adamant that they will turn things around soon.

“We’ve to be always optimistic about the situation. Yes, where we are in right now is not favourable for us and we don’t like being there, and we are working as hard as we can to actually prepare well so we can get out from the situation as soon as possible,” he told the club's media department.

Last season Galaxy were in a similar situation and registered their first victory of the campaign against AmaZulu at the same venue. But the 31-year-old is not looking at that as inspiration this time.

“It’s a different squad and a different team altogether with a different coach. AmaZulu have been playing CAF [Champions League football] and have been doing well and did well in the previous season,” Mbunjana said.

“I think they were as unfortunate as us in terms of getting results, but we can’t undermine them. They are a very good side and they are not playing in CAF by fluke.

“So, we have to give them much respect and expect that anything will go for us. We just have to prepare as best as possible to make sure that we get something out of the game.”

With Sead Ramovic their new coach after replacing Owen da Gama recently, the midfielder hopes his teammates will adjust to his philosophy immediately.

“Football coaches come with different philosophies and we have to adapt to that because we are professionals and we have to act like professionals.

“Everything is coming together and I think the Fifa break gave us a bit of more time to actually work with the coach, and I think we are trying to adapt and to understand what he wants from us.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Gallants v Royal, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela, 5.30pm.

Wednesday: Arrows v Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm.

Saturday: Maritzburg v Galaxy, Harry Gwala, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Arrows, Cape Town, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Chippa v Swallows, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.