Hunt asks for more time to get house in order

Embattled Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt is pleading for more time to get it right at the Eastern Cape-based outfit.

The Chilli Boys are going through a rough patch and Hunt is looking over his shoulders.

Does he have time to get his house in order? Hunt hinted that he could be running out of time as the club has collected just one point in their past five league matches.

The Chilli Boys suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium at the weekend. The defeat against his former club was a bitter pill to swallow for the four-time league title-winning coach.

“The defeat is hard to take. We could have been 2-0 up before Chiefs scored, and we worked hard and deserved to get something out of the game,” he said.

Man-of-the-match Keagan Dolly scored a brace while Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole were also on the score sheet for the Soweto giants.

Hunt put on a brave face during the virtual post-match press conference.

“I know that a club like [Chippa United] can win the league. You will think that I am crazy to say this. But if we get the players, we can win the league title. We can do it, but we need time. Do I have time here? No, I do not think so,” said Hunt.

Owner Siviwe Mpengesi stressed his support for his beleaguered coach last week, but he watched the Soweto giants tear his side apart part on Saturday night.

The Chilli Boys are in 13th position with five points from seven matches, and things are not improving under Hunt.

Hunt admitted that he was worried about his future at the club. “Yes. I experienced it for the first time in my coaching career last season, and for the second time I am worried about another club. I have a long-term plan and it was the same case last season. I need a little bit of time.”

Hunt got fired by Chiefs after a string of poor results last season and he fears the same could happen to him at Chippa.