Truter used suspension to arrest poor form

Brandon Truter’s two-week suspension has given him time to work on where his struggling Swallows can improve.

Truter has highlighted areas he needs to work on, chief among them his leaking defence, which conceded seven goals in two matches.

“There are few things that we worked on during the two weeks' break. There will be a change of patterns in terms of our movement and passing so yeah, it will be a new Swallows that will be taking a field this weekend,” Truter told the club's media department yesterday.

“There will be few minor changes in attack. We worked on it and our main objective is to stop the goals we are conceding. We need to stop that and second objective is to score goals.

“But I think it is easy to fix those few issues and the biggest factor that we have to rectify is the harmony amongst the squad and the mentality of the players to come forward and show the character in the field of play.”

Truter promised many would see an improved Swallows when they host tricky Stellenbosch at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm. Stellies are yet to taste defeat this season in the league.

“It’s going to be a tough game considering where we come from and taking into consideration that Stellenbosch are unbeaten this season,” he said.

“They are having a good run. Looking at us, I think the major things are few that we have to rectify, with seven goals conceded in the last two matches and we need to stop that, as I said.

“It is a home game and we like to pick up points at home. Stellenbosch being unbeaten as well makes them a dangerous team, so we have to prepare well.

“We’ve looked into that [not scoring]. We analysed that and we saw our attack was a bit wide and getting the supply to our main strikers, we had to look at that and we had to come up with something new as well.”

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker urged his team not to get carried away by their impressive start to the season.

“It's a tough one to see Swallows having their issues this season, however Truter is back. He has done well for them and they are desperate to get back to winning ways,” Barker said.