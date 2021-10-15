Julies feels he has unfinished business in PSL

University of Pretoria midfielder Samuel Julies is relishing a chance to return to the DStv Premiership next season with the club.

AmaTuks are third in the GladAfrica Championship log standings with 12 points, one behind joint leaders Hungry Lions and Platinum City Rovers.

Julies spent several seasons with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership but didn’t feature much during his stay and he feels he has unfinished business in the top flight.

“That’s why I’m working extremely hard because it is possible for us with this team to gain promotion and it is something that everyone is wishing for, and we are working hard too,” Julies told Sowetan yesterday.

“That’s the aim because this is a big institution, it is not just us that we are playing [for], but all the students and the staff and they deserve to be in the DStv Premiership.”

AmaTuks have made a great start this season and are looking to maintain that when they visit Free State Stars at Goble Park tomorrow at 3.30pm.

“It is not going to be an easy game, we just need to bring what we have been doing at training and follow the instructions from the coach because they know and they have their planning for this game,” he said.

“I just think it is more of hard work and the hunger from the guys, the determination and a few tactical changes from the coaches, that [is why] we have been doing well so far.

“Everyone is pulling the same direction and we are getting to understand and believe in the approach we are taking this season.

“The approach is taking each game as a final because this league every game is like that, so we are working very hard at training and that hard work should pay off during games.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Leopards v JDR Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; All Stars v Richards Bay, Parow Park; Free State Stars v AmaTuks, Goble Park; Rovers v Cosmos, Olen Park.

Sunday: Sporting v Venda Football Academy, Kabokweni; Callies v Cape Town All Spurs, Lucas Moripe; Tshakhuma v Lions, Thohoyandou; Uthongathi v Polokwane, Princess Magogo.

All matches will kick off at 3.30pm.