Benni plots home win for Usuthu against TP Mazembe

It is all about making the home-ground advantage count for AmaZulu when they play host to TP Mazembe in their biggest CAF Champions League game at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 4pm today.

Coach Benni McCarthy and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa stressed the importance of keeping a clean sheet against the Congolese giants.

Usuthu lost their first round, first leg tie 1-0 against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi at home, and they overturned the deficit with a 3-1 win to progress to the second round 3-2 on aggregate.

McCarthy warned that they would not repeat the same mistake against a team of Mazembe’s stature.

“No disrespect to Nyasa, but you cannot compare them to Mazembe. We cannot afford to let it slip against one of the biggest teams on the continent. They are a different breed altogether. We do not want to go to Lubumbashi needing to win the game. If we do that, we will suffer. We want to make our suffering a little bit more pleasant. If we win by a big score, it will make our life a little bit easier. We are likely to lose the return leg, but if we win here 3-0, 3-1 or 2-0, we will be safe,” said McCarthy at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Mothwa said, keeping a clean sheet would ease the pressure in the return leg in Congo next week.

“We must make sure that we do not concede at home. It is not easy to score away and get positive results. We are confident that we can win the match,” said Mothwa.

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants will play against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a Confederation Cup tie at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane today (6pm).

Orlando Pirates are in Congo Brazzaville for a date against Diables Noirs at Stade Alphonse Massamba at 4.30pm today.