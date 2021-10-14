Shalulile hopes to transform league form to Champions League

It is a new DStv Premiership season, but the same results for Mamelodi Sundowns danger man Peter Shalulile.

Shalulile, 27, yesterday won the Premiership Player of the Month award for August and September for his early season form.

When asked what he attributed his impressive start to the season, Shalulile – who was Footballer of the Year last season – said he carried the momentum from last season and continues on the same path.

“Nothing has changed. I still work hard and am hungrier than ever. I listen to the coaches and strive to become a better player. I challenge myself to be a better player and try to score many goals as I can,” Shalulile said at a virtual press conference.

He received a trophy and a cheque of R7,000 for his outstanding performance in the past two months.

The Brazilians face Maniema Union of DR Congo in Congo on Sunday (4pm) in the CAF Champions League. On Tuesday, Shalulile scored for Namibia in the 3-1 defeat against the star-studded Senegal outfit in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier. He hopes to continue with his goal-scoring form on the domestic front and in Africa.

“We work hard for each other and we want to take one game at a time in the Champions League. Anything is possible in football. We believe we can win it. The mood in the camp is high and we will take it game by game in the Premiership; we hope to do well in both competitions. On the personal front, I hope to surpass my goals from last season,” he said.

On October 30, Sundowns will play in their first cup final of the new season in the MTN8 against Cape Town City at yet to be confirmed venue.

“I hope to carry my league form into the Champions League, and it was great to play and score against the best Senegalese team. It has boosted my confidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Namibian, Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates, won the award for Goal of the Month for August/September for his free-kick against Stellenbosch.