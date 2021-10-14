Broos seeks to improve relations with PSL coaches

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants to use the next three weeks before the last Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana in November to improve his relationship with Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches.

During the recent camp in preparation for back-to-back qualifiers against Ethiopia, from which Bafana got six points, Broos had felt some people were not cooperating with him and even claimed he was being "sabotaged".

Now, the 69-year-old wants to see the relationship with all the coaches in the league improve for Bafana to be successful in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I will try to meet with the coaches. This is certainly what I want to do in the next few weeks,” Broos told the media after Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Ethiopians, which restored SA at the top of their group after Ghana had toppled them earlier.

“I will visit some clubs, that's for sure. I want to talk with my colleagues and I think they know what it is to be a trainer and to have plans. Not to be disturbed like what happened during the camp and I’m sure coaches will be behind me about that discussion.

“And after that, we will see. Maybe we will have a meeting with the league to push the clubs to be more cooperative. But I will do something in the next coming weeks, that’s for sure.”

After collecting six points against Ethiopia and maintaining their lead at the top of Group G with 10 points, one ahead of Ghana, the Belgian coach promised they would do their best to make sure they finish first in November.

“If we can make a combination of a good game we played against Ghana and the mentality and the character we showed against Ethiopia, I think we can have a great chance of finishing first,” he said.

“But I know if the situation is what it is now and go to Ghana with one point ahead, that means they will have to win."

Bafana will host Zimbabwe on November 11, before travelling to Ghana for their last qualifier three days later. A win and a draw should be enough to send them to the final phase of qualification, which will be a home-and-away knockout against one of the group winners, to determine the five teams to represent Africa in Qatar World Cup next year.