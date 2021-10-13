Bartlett quits as TS Galaxy assistant coach

Shaun Bartlett has quit as TS Galaxy assistant coach, days after the club promised they would help him acquire a Uefa Pro licence abroad. Bartlett, 48, resigned with immediate effect yesterday amid suspicions he was unhappy to work with the new coaching regime that came into place after the recent sacking of Owen da Gama.

The Bafana Bafana legend still had 18 months remaining on his contract.

Fitness trainer Simone Conley also resigned from her role as the Rockets got hit by departures of two vital members of the technical team.

The Rockets spokesperson Minenhle Mkhize confirmed the departure of the former Golden Arrows coach and the former Highlands Park fitness trainer.

Last week, the Rockets unveiled German tactician Sead Ramovic as their new coach and Mensur Dogan of Bosnia and Herzegovina as his first assistant coach.

Club owner Tim Sukazi had confirmed that Bartlett would stay on as the second assistant coach and insisted he was still be part of the club’s plans.

However, a source told Sowetan that Bartlett was not happy with the coaching arrangement, and he decided to jump ship.

“He wanted to be a senior coach and not relegated to the second assistant coaching role. They promised him the Uefa Pro licence course abroad, but that is not what he wanted. He wanted more than that,” said the source.

Bartlett joined the Rockets in January with former coach Da Gama, who parted ways with the club following a string of poor results two weeks ago.

He was appointed as interim coach after the departure of Da Gama until the appointment of Ramovic a week ago.