'We made history,' says Bvuma ahead of Ethiopia showdown

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has hailed the gutsy performance displayed by his Bafana Bafana teammates against Ethiopia in an away game a few days ago, saying the team deserves to reach the third round of the qualifying race for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The 27 year-old Kaizer Chiefs player believes the current generation of Bafana players have got what it takes to make the country proud as the team continues to improve with each passing game.

“I always had the hope that we would come back [and win the match], even though they equalised, [through captain Getaneh Kebede in the 67th minute after Bafana had taken the lead via a Teboho Mokoena free kick in the 45th]," Bvuma said on Chiefs' website.

“I knew we would come back [with a win away from home] and we did. We are feeling good and happy to have won away from home.”

But coach Hugo Broos' charges do not have time to dwell too much on the achievement as they have to do it all over again, this time at home on Tuesday. Bafana face the East Africans in the return match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday as they bid for another win to remain at the top of Group G heading into November’s final round of group qualifying games.

Bafana lead the group standings by a point with second-placed Ghana snapping at their heels and Bvuma said they cannot afford to slip up against Ethiopia in the game that will be played in front of 2,000 fans.

“The points are important for us as a country and now we are back home looking to finish the job,” he said.

Bvuma is pleased to have been part of the squad that made history as Bafana beat Ethiopia for the first time in three outings.

The South Africans failed to beat Ethiopia in the qualifying race for the 2014 Fifa World Cup and the goalkeeper believes that it's time to change the record.

“I found out about that history [against Ethiopia] after the game,” he said.

“It felt great to be able to beat them away from home and I am proud of the hard work being put in.

“We made history and supporting the team from the bench felt great because we all contributed.”

Bvuma said the current Bafana squad motivates him to work even harder at his craft and make a contribution to the cause.

“We have a new generation of players and being part of this team makes me want to work harder,” he said.

“As we are leading the group, we need to win our games, focus on ourselves and get maximum points and hopefully go all the way [to the World Cup in Qatar next year.”