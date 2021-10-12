Kwem ready to bang in goals for Galaxy

New TS Galaxy striker Augustine Kwem is yet to open his goal-scoring account for the Rockets, but he is optimistic that he will get his act together in front of goal soon.

Yesterday, the Nigerian scored one goal and made an assist in a friendly game against an amateur team.

The Rockets will play against AmaZulu on October 19 at the Mbombela Stadium. They have a bye this weekend as AmaZulu have CAF Champions League duties with TP Mazembe of DR Congo at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm).The bye will give new coach Sead Ramovic time to work on their preparations for the next game.

Kwem, 24, believes that the Rockets appointed a winner in the German mentor, and he said the mood in the camp was high. “He is tactical and knows his football. We are getting there. We played a friendly and won. We took a step in the right direction,” Kwem told Sowetan yesterday.

The former Chippa United forward said the international break helped them to work on their mistakes. They used the break to get to know the new coach a little bit better.

“We went back to the drawing board and worked on our weakness. We are preparing well, and I am trying to push myself back into the team after an injury scare. We will turn things around, starting with a win against AmaZulu. If we win the next game, we will start collecting points.”

Last season, Kwem played in the PSL relegation and promotion playoffs with Chippa United.

Kwem said going back to the playoffs is non-negotiable for the Rockets. He advsed his teammates to tighten up at the back.

“The key to survival is to keep it nice and tight at the back. We must not give away cheap goals. We made too many mistakes this season. The experienced players must step up and come to the party. We have to show a sense of maturity and not be too clever. The team needs me. I have to score against AmaZulu,” he added.

Fixtures

Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Ellis Park, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5pm; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm.