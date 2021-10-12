Soccer

Kwem ready to bang in goals for Galaxy

Striker aims to punish AmaZulu

By Charles Baloyi - 12 October 2021 - 08:24
Augustine Kwem of TS Galaxy.
Augustine Kwem of TS Galaxy.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

New TS Galaxy striker Augustine Kwem is yet to open his goal-scoring account for the Rockets, but he is optimistic that he will get his act together in front of goal soon.

Yesterday, the Nigerian scored one goal and made an assist in a friendly game against an amateur team.

The Rockets will play against AmaZulu on October 19 at the Mbombela Stadium. They have a bye this weekend as AmaZulu have CAF Champions League duties with TP Mazembe of DR Congo at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm).The bye will give new coach Sead Ramovic time to work on their preparations for the next game.

Kwem, 24, believes that the Rockets appointed a winner in the German mentor, and he said the mood in the camp was high. “He is tactical and knows his football. We are getting there. We played a friendly and won. We took a step in the right direction,” Kwem told Sowetan yesterday.

The former Chippa United forward said the international break helped them to work on their mistakes. They used the break to get to know the new coach a little bit better.

“We went back to the drawing board and worked on our weakness. We are preparing well, and I am trying to push myself back into the team after an injury scare. We will turn things around, starting with a win against AmaZulu. If we win the next game, we will start collecting points.”

Last season, Kwem played in the PSL relegation and promotion playoffs with Chippa United.

Kwem said going back to the playoffs is non-negotiable for the Rockets. He advsed his teammates to tighten up at the back.

“The key to survival is to keep it nice and tight at the back. We must not give away cheap goals. We made too many mistakes this season. The experienced players must step up and come to the party. We have to show a sense of maturity and not be too clever. The team needs me. I have to score against AmaZulu,” he added.

Fixtures

Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Ellis Park, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5pm; Chiefs v Chippa, FNB Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm.

Broos not surprised by Bafana winning form

The quick turnaround in Bafana Bafana's fortunes is not a surprise to coach Hugo Broos as he feels this is the result of the hard work the players ...
Sport
1 hour ago

No time for SA to bask in glory, says De Reuck

Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck has promised that they have no time to rest on their laurels following their impressive run in the 2022 Fifa ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Dogan vows to make TS Galaxy sparkle

Newly appointed TS Galaxy director of football Mensur Dogan comes highly recommended. Dogan, 50, is a Uefa Pro Licence educator from Bosnia and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Marumo Gallants fire coach Migné for directing abusive language at technical director Harris Choeu

Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné with immediate effect.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling