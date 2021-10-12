Bafana enhance World Cup qualification with vital win over Ethiopia

Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have been eliminated from the qualifiers, leaving Ghana and Bafana to battle it out for the top spot that comes with a place in the final stage of the qualifiers with the other nine group winners.

Going into the last two qualifying matches, coach Hugo Broos will know better than anyone that they will have to leave nothing to chance by trying to beat Zimbabwe at home and travelling to West Africa to get a favourable result against Ghana.

Bafana took the lead after 11 minutes when Getaneh Kebede shot himself in the foot by deflecting Victor Letsoalo’s header into his own net from a corner kick by Yusuf Maart.

Ethiopia nearly equalised minutes later but Kebede watched in disbelief when his shot from inside the box went agonizingly wide of the upright after they constructed a well-taken counter attack.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bafana missed out on an opportunity to increase their lead when Letsoalo missed a sitter in front of goal after he was set up by Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Broos started the match with four changes from the team that beat the Ethiopians 3-1 last weekend away from home with Njabulo Ngcobo surprisingly inserted into the midfield in place of midfielder Mothobi Mvala, while Yusuf Maart came in for Ethan Brooks.

On the attacking line, Letsoalo started in the place of Thabiso Kutumela and Evidence Makgopa was in for Tshegofatsho Mabasa, but the duo ended their strong shifts empty-handed.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams continued to lead the team between the sticks, Siyanda Xulu and Rushine de Reuck marshalled the defence and they returned with the third clean sheet of the qualifiers.