Bafana coach Hugo Broos makes four changes to the team to take on Ethiopia

Elsewhere, Victory Letsoalo is starting in the place of Thabiso Kutumela and Evidence Makgopa is starting in the place of Tshegofatsho Mabasa in what is a promising attacking line.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will continue to lead the team, Siyanda Xulu of Hapoel Tel Aviv and Rushine de Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns will marshal the defence while Maart and Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United will be the midfield kingpins.

The match will be for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago that 2,000 fans are allowed into the stadium and a few had already made their way there an hour before kickoff.

Bafana go into this match sitting on top of Group G with seven points, and they will be looking to complete a double over Ethiopia, who they convincingly beat 3-1 away from home at the weekend.

Bafana starting line-up: Williams, Mobbie, Xulu, De Reuck, Mashego, Ngcobo, Maart, Mokoena, Letsoalo, Makgopa, Hlongwane.

Subs: Mothwa, Bvuma, Blom, Brooks, Donn, Kutumela, Zuke, Fleurs, Hlanti, Mabasa.