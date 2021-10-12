Bafana coach Hugo Broos hoping for a favour from neighbours Zimbabwe against Ghana

“Maybe [if] we are lucky something [will] happen in the other game [Zimbabwe vs Ghana] and we have more points in front of our opponents. Maybe victory against Zimbabwe here in the next match can give us first place, but we don’t have to be nervous of what is happening on the other side on Tuesday.”

Broos stressed that it is important for Bafana to win against Ethiopia on Tuesday to maintain their top position in the group.

“We have everything to win and Ethiopia have everything to lose, that is the difference of mentality. If you have to win, it is something that is positive and if you lose it is something negative.

“So, we have a little bit of an advantage when you compare us to our opponents. We know from the game that we played on Saturday [the 3-1 away win in Ethiopia] that we play against very strong opponents.

“I told them last weekend at halftime that I don’t need a trophy of beauty, but they must go out there and win that match. We did it with the right mentality, character and that is something that made me very happy.”