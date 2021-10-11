'Pump it up!' Bafana coach Broos and De Reuck call on the 2,000 fans to turn up the volume against Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and defender Rushine de Reuck have asked the 2,000 fans that are expected to descend on FNB Stadium for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia to pump up the volume and create an intimidating atmosphere on Tuesday.

Only 2,000 vaccinated fans will be allowed through the turnstiles of FNB Stadium in what will be the first sporting event in the country to take place in front of an audience since the outbreak of Covid-19 early last year.

Bafana take on Ethiopia having beaten them 3-1 in the away leg last weekend and another victory at home will see the South Africans consolidate their lead at the top of Group G with two matches remaining.

“It will be a little bit strange,” said Broos about playing in front of fans. “It has been about 18 months since they last played in front of fans, but the most important thing is that it will be support for us. When you have a bad moment in the game, you need the supporters to lift the players.

“In the previous months, the players had to do it by themselves — now they will have that support, even though it will only be 2,000. I hope they will be very loud because it will give us motivation.

“Let’s hope the 2,000 fans will be behind us and it will be great support.”