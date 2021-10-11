Soccer

Dogan vows to make TS Galaxy sparkle

Coaching veteran discovered Man City striker Dzeko

By Charles Baloyi - 11 October 2021 - 08:39
New head coach Sead Ramovic and his assistant coach Mensur Dogan.
New head coach Sead Ramovic and his assistant coach Mensur Dogan.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Newly appointed TS Galaxy director of football Mensur Dogan comes highly recommended. Dogan, 50, is a Uefa Pro Licence educator from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He developed many footballers who went on to make names for themselves, like former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko. Dogan will double as assistant coach to German Sean Ramovic, his former student.

Ramovic recommended Dogan to TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi, who did not hesitate to take him on board after seeing his impressive CV.

Dogan signed a two-and-half-year contract and revealed he came to SA ahead of schedule as he was supposed to arrive in February. “I am excited to be here. It is my first time in SA. I have a huge responsibility to do my job, and I see the team is not in the best position on the log. We will try to develop our model of play in a short space of time, and I hope that we will succeed in that regard,” Dogan told Sowetan.

“The standard of football in SA is good. I watched a few games. I hope we will make progress and play better. There are excellent stadiums here. I hope to adapt sooner and make them an exciting team to watch. It is a big challenge, and I am here for a challenge. I worked in Bosnia for over 20 years as director of coaching and produced the best striker, Dzeko. I worked with him when he was a boy, and I worked as an educator for Bosnia football federation.

“I can help the coaches here develop young players and help Sean with the first team. I will introduce some football philosophies with a little bit of a European touch. You must be good on the ball, keep the position and play better in the attacking phase and not be impatient,” Dogan said.

Coach Ellis shifts focus to Morocco 2022 after loss

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis could not hide her disappointment after their lowly finish at the Cosafa Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha at the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Stadium gates finally swing open for long-suffering soccer fans

After 18 long and frustrating months, SA supporters have welcomed news they can flock to FNB Stadium tomorrow to watch Bafana Bafana against Ethiopia ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Broos praises Bafana’s character after key win over Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hailed his side’s resilience and character after their impressive 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in the 2022 Qatar Fifa ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Marumo Gallants fire coach Migné for directing abusive language at technical director Harris Choeu

Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné with immediate effect.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling