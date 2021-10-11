Soccer

Coach Ellis shifts focus to Morocco 2022 after loss

Banyana defence needs to be tightened after conceding six goals

By Charles Baloyi - 11 October 2021 - 08:11
Oratile Dikgosi Mokwena of South Africa during the COSAFA Women's Championship 3rd place play-off match between Zambia and South Africa.
Oratile Dikgosi Mokwena of South Africa during the COSAFA Women's Championship 3rd place play-off match between Zambia and South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis could not hide her disappointment after their lowly finish at the Cosafa Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha at the weekend.

For the first time in 19 years, Banyana ended the annual competition in fourth place without a medal.

Tanzania defeated Malawi 1-0 in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to lift the regional competition.

Ellis, 58, blasted the team for their inconsistency during the competition. She hopes they will get their house in order in the CAF African Women’s Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 qualifiers against Mozambique.

Banyana will play against Mozambique home and away in the first round of the qualifiers. The winner will play against the winner between Algeria and Sudan in two-legged matches in the second round.

“We were up and down in the tournament. We talked about consistency, and we were not consistent. Our strongest point is our defence, but we hardly kept a clean sheet. We lost on penalties, and I am not happy, and I do not think that anyone can be happy because we are better than this,” said a furious Ellis.

Banyana conceded six goals in five matches, and Ellis will have to work on the defence in their next training camp. However, on the bright side, Sibulele Holweni of Banyana ended the competition as the leading goal scorer with five goals.

Banyana will shift their focus to Mozambique as they embark on their journey to Morocco in the qualifiers later this year. “We will get ready for the qualifiers, which are important. It will not be an easy game against Mozambique. We have to step up our gear and focus on qualifying for the Afcon next year,” added Ellis. 

Desiree Ellis bemoans bad decisions as Banyana Banyana bow out of Cosafa

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was disappointed after her side's shock exit from the Cosafa Women’s Championship at the Nelson Mandela Bay ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stadium gates finally swing open for long-suffering soccer fans

After 18 long and frustrating months, SA supporters have welcomed news they can flock to FNB Stadium tomorrow to watch Bafana Bafana against Ethiopia ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Broos praises Bafana’s character after key win over Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hailed his side’s resilience and character after their impressive 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in the 2022 Qatar Fifa ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Marumo Gallants fire coach Migné for directing abusive language at technical director Harris Choeu

Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné with immediate effect.
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling