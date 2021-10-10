Marumo Gallants fire coach Migné for directing abusive language at technical director Harris Choeu

Marumo Gallants have sacked coach Sébastien Migné with immediate effect.

The DStv premiership side announced on Sunday afternoon that the Frenchman had been shown the door after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of insubordination and directing abusive language at the club's technical director Harris Choeu.

The incident took place in public at OR Tambo International Airport in the presence of the players and the technical team while the team was travelling to Durban to play against Golden Arrows in a league match last week.

Arrows compounded Gallants’ misery with an impressive 3-1 victory at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Marumo chair Abram Sello said on Sunday the incident could not have come at a worse time as the Limpopo side hosts DRC's AS Vita on Friday October 15 in Polokwane in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“As a coach his [Migné's] duty is to instil discipline in the team. The club followed correct disciplinary procedures and the decision to release him was made,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed, especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in CAF. As management we cannot go against what the DC has decided but to wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours.”

Gallants have not won a game in the DStv Premiership this season and Migné admitted only a few days ago that the pressure was starting to tell on him.