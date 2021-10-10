How the Bafana players rated in the away 2022 World Cup qualifier win against Ethiopia

The Bafana Bafana camp should be content and walking on a cloud of confidence after the hard-fought win against Ethiopia in the away 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Saturday afternoon.

It was a solid team effort that saw Bafana emerge 3-1 winners at Bahir Dar Stadium after goals from Teboho Mokoena in the 45th minute and Mothobi Mvala and substitute Evidence Makgopa in the 71st and 91st minutes respectively earned the priceless victory away from home.

Ethiopia captain Getaneh Kebede may have levelled matters for the home side in the 67th minute after Mokoena's first-half opener, but Bafana displayed grit to regain the lead through Mvala and eventually win comfortably after Makgopa's killer blow at the death.

The victory in front of a few hundred vaccinated fans at the Bahir Dar Stadium saw coach Hugo Broos’ charges retain their lead at the top of Group G, but only a point separates them from second-placed Ghana after the latter beat Zimbabwe 3-1 also on Saturday to remain in the hunt for a World Cup qualifying berth.

TimesLIVE rates the performance of the Bafana players against Ethiopia:

Ronwen Williams (7.5)

The shot-stopper was highly alert throughout the contest having been forced to produce crucial safes to deny the Ethiopians several chances in the first half.

Siyanda Xulu (6)

He was calm and composed in the heart of the Bafana defence. He was one of the busiest players on the pitch as he was tasked with keeping a close eye on dangerous Ethiopians Fasil Gebremichael and Surfel Dagnachew.