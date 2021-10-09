Soccer

LIVE BLOG: Bafana eye maximum points against Ethiopia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

By TMG Sport Staff - 09 October 2021 - 15:51
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is livid after Thabiso Kutumela had to withdraw from camp because he took the vaccination jab the day before.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is livid after Thabiso Kutumela had to withdraw from camp because he took the vaccination jab the day before.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana take on Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday looking to maintain their position at the top of Group G and further enhance their chances of making it to the final stage of qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

45' | GOAL! Mokoena hands Bafana a lead after a howler from the Ethiopia goalkeeper. Bafana 1-0 Ethiopia

43' | Entertaining contest so far with both sides still searching for an opener. It remains goalless at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

38' | Ethiopia continues to pile up pressure on the Bafana and come close to getting the lead but Williams denied them an opportunity once again.

36' | Bafana keeper Williams produces a fine stop deny Nasir in a one-on-one situation for the second time in a space of three minutes.

35' | Substitution for Bafana Bafana

      IN - Victor Letsoalo OUT - Tshegofatso Mabasa

33' minutes gone by and the score remains 0-0 at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

32' | Thabiso Kutumela takes an impressive shot but it goes wide.

26' | Ethiopia wins a corner following a magnificent safe by keepr Ronwen Williams.

23' | Both sides are looking to book their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier, score remains 0-0

1st Half Score update 15' | Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa

5' | Lively start for coach Hugo Broos' chargers in the early exchanges

BAFANA XI v ETHIOPIA line-up:

Williams (c), Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, De Reuck, Mokoena, Brooks, Mvala, Kutumela, Hlongwane, Mabasa.

SUBS: Mothwa, Maart, Blom, Ngcobo, Hlanti, Zuke, Makgopa, Letsoalo, Donn.

Bafana arrived in Bahir Dar on Thursday and will have a couple of training sessions at the match venue to acclimatise before the first match at 3pm SA time on Saturday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling