LIVE BLOG: Bafana eye maximum points against Ethiopia in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Bafana Bafana take on Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday looking to maintain their position at the top of Group G and further enhance their chances of making it to the final stage of qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
45' | GOAL! Mokoena hands Bafana a lead after a howler from the Ethiopia goalkeeper. Bafana 1-0 Ethiopia
43' | Entertaining contest so far with both sides still searching for an opener. It remains goalless at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar
38' | Ethiopia continues to pile up pressure on the Bafana and come close to getting the lead but Williams denied them an opportunity once again.
36' | Bafana keeper Williams produces a fine stop deny Nasir in a one-on-one situation for the second time in a space of three minutes.
35' | Substitution for Bafana Bafana
IN - Victor Letsoalo OUT - Tshegofatso Mabasa
33' minutes gone by and the score remains 0-0 at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar
32' | Thabiso Kutumela takes an impressive shot but it goes wide.
26' | Ethiopia wins a corner following a magnificent safe by keepr Ronwen Williams.
23' | Both sides are looking to book their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier, score remains 0-0
1st Half Score update 15' | Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa
5' | Lively start for coach Hugo Broos' chargers in the early exchanges
BAFANA XI v ETHIOPIA line-up:
Williams (c), Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, De Reuck, Mokoena, Brooks, Mvala, Kutumela, Hlongwane, Mabasa.
SUBS: Mothwa, Maart, Blom, Ngcobo, Hlanti, Zuke, Makgopa, Letsoalo, Donn.
Vincent Pule got injured during warm up and has been replaced in the #Bafana starting lineup by Thabiso Kutumela.— Tiisetso Malepa (@TiisetsoMalepa) October 9, 2021
Kickoff is at 3pm.#BafanaBafana#FIFAWorldCupQualifiers pic.twitter.com/uFkQ41Tluy
The starting lineup for opponents, Ethiopia #FIFAWCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/5WAyCIGgWh— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2021
Hyped and ready! Team SA have made their presence felt at Bahir Dar International Stadium, Ethiopia. #changeroomwarcries #BafanaPride #FIFAWCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/DIatICjCTn— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2021
Bafana arrived in Bahir Dar on Thursday and will have a couple of training sessions at the match venue to acclimatise before the first match at 3pm SA time on Saturday.
The squad 👇🏽 reminding you of the broadcast details and times for today’s #FIFAWCQ2022 against Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium - Bafana need your support! #WorldCupDreaming #BafanaPride https://t.co/aNeccVJKET pic.twitter.com/4ivXkY1OF6— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2021
