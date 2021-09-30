Chiefs are like a dead snake, says Usuthu skipper

Kaizer Chiefs have lost their fear factor and have an element of unpredictability about them. This is the view of AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

He described the Soweto giants as a dead snake who could revive themselves at any given time.

“The off-form Chiefs encourage us to go all out for the win. However, they are a dangerous team. An off-form team is a dangerous team. You might think a snake is dead only for it to strike you back. They might bounce back to their winning ways at our expense. We do not want to fall victim to Chiefs. They are a snake that pretends to be dead only to bite you when you are looking the other way,”

Makhaula, 31, said both teams were under pressure to win their next league game and expect end-to-end stuff. “We are under pressure because we are playing at home. They are under pressure because they have not won in their past three matches. We finished second last season, and that puts us under pressure to do well this season,” explained Makhaula.

“Do not make that mistake of assuming that a snake is dead only for it to bite you. That is how we see Chiefs currently. They are unpredictable and do not have the fear factor that we are used to, and that could work to their advantage,” said Makhaula.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chippa v SuperSport, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Chiefs, Kings Park Stadium, 3.30pm; TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune United, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm; Baroka v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5pm; Cape Town City v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: TS Galaxy v Maritzburg, Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v Marumo Gallants, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 5.30pm.