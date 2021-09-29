Under-pressure Dladla vows to get positive result

Troubled Swallows promised to do everything possible in their quest to reach the MTN8 final despite their off-the-field problems.

Stand-in coach Simo Dladla had a stressful time fielding questions about why his team is not scoring, winning games and having a head coach on special leave.

Swallows last scored via Mbulelo Wambi in their 1-0 league win against Royal AM in Soweto on August 22 and have not scored in five matches. Swallows will host Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (6pm).

Brandon Truter's special leave issue overshadowed the virtual press conference yesterday as Dladla explained himself about the current situation happening at the club.

“I have a good relationship with coach Truter. I support him as the first assistant coach and his ideas and methods. However, we have gone 450 minutes without scoring, and I have a different way of doing things.

“The philosophy for me is the behaviour of the players on and off the ball and in defence. I am trying to get my ideas in that regard. I rally behind him as an assistant, but I have my way of doing things,” said Dladla during the presser.

When asked about the head coach’s uncertainties regarding his comeback and special leave, Dladla said the players were made aware of the situation.

“People were shocked and surprised; it was a difficult task and it remains a difficult task for me. We have a problem, we are not winning games. It is a special case between the club and coach, they agreed on the special leave situation and I cannot comment further because I was not part of the meeting.

"The management will support me until he comes back. They said there are issues to work on outside the environment of the team,” explained Dladla.

The first leg ended goalless in Cape Town last month, and last week they played to another goalless draw in the league in Dobsonville.

“We will settle the score in 90 minutes, that I can promise you. We are happy we did not concede in Cape Town. We will go all out to get the result,” warned Dladla.