Soccer

Under-pressure Dladla vows to get positive result

But Swallows have gone five matches without scoring

By Charles Baloyi - 29 September 2021 - 07:31
Swallows attacker Mbulelo Strydom Wambi came off the bench to score the winning goal against Royal AM in a DStv Premiership encounter at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on August 22 2021.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Troubled Swallows promised to do everything possible in their quest to reach the MTN8 final despite their off-the-field problems.

Stand-in coach Simo Dladla had a stressful time fielding questions about why his team is not scoring, winning games and having a head coach on special leave.

Swallows last scored via Mbulelo Wambi in their 1-0 league win against Royal AM in Soweto on August 22 and have not scored in five matches. Swallows will host Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (6pm).

Brandon Truter's special leave issue overshadowed the virtual press conference yesterday as Dladla explained himself about the current situation happening at the club.

“I have a good relationship with coach Truter. I support him as the first assistant coach and his ideas and methods. However, we have gone 450 minutes without scoring, and I have a different way of doing things.

“The philosophy for me is the behaviour of the players on and off the ball and in defence. I am trying to get my ideas in that regard. I rally behind him as an assistant, but I have my way of doing things,” said Dladla during the presser.

When asked about the head coach’s uncertainties regarding his comeback and special leave, Dladla said the players were made aware of the situation.

“People were shocked and surprised; it was a difficult task and it remains a difficult task for me. We have a problem, we are not winning games. It is a special case between the club and coach, they agreed on the special leave situation and I cannot comment further because I was not part of the meeting.

"The management will support me until he comes back. They said there are issues to work on outside the environment of the team,” explained Dladla.

The first leg ended goalless in Cape Town last month, and last week they played to another goalless draw in the league in Dobsonville.

“We will settle the score in 90 minutes, that I can promise you. We are happy we did not concede in Cape Town. We will go all out to get the result,” warned Dladla.

Safa accepts PSL’s apology for Broos access fiasco

The SA Football Association (Safa) has accepted the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL’s) apology for the bizarre incident that led to Bafana Bafana head ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mentor fumes as Singh misses out on Bafana

Luther Singh has left his mentor Farouk Khan frustrated and disappointed after his passport-related issues cost him a place in Bafana Bafana coach ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Superb Downs saunter into the Top8 final

Mamelodi Sundowns produced another fine display to beat Golden Arrows 3-0 [4-1 in aggregate] in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Banyana off to winning start against Malawi in Cosafa Women’s Cup

Banyana Banyana began the defence of their Cosafa Women's Championship with a 2-1 win against Malawi at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Sport
16 hours ago

Related articles

