Soccer

Safa accepts PSL’s apology for Broos access fiasco

Bafana coach barred from watching Pirates v Sundowns game

29 September 2021 - 07:27
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The SA Football Association (Safa) has accepted the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL’s) apology for the bizarre incident that led to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos being turned away from Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Broos revealed on Monday he had been barred from watching Orlando Pirates losing to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday despite having confirmed his attendance and carrying proper accreditation.

The PSL has apologised to Safa and Broos, citing an error from the league's side. Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they had found a way to avoid a repeat of similar incidents.

“I would not like to blow the incident out of proportion,” Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday. “There has been an apology and we accept that because the working relationship has been good and we’ve accepted that it was an error from their [the PSL’s] side.

“We take it as an error. We just hope that it doesn’t happen again but like we always emphasise, the communication channel between me and the CEO of the PSL [Mato Madlala] is there and she should indeed call me and apologise for that.

“We believe this should not have happened. It cannot be an excuse that we did not tell the other party the coach was going to watch the match.”

It is not the first time Pirates were accused of turning a coach away from the venue. While Ernst Middendorp was still at Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago, he wanted to watch a match at Orlando Stadium but was allegedly denied entry.

Motlanthe said that the agreement with the league was that all the clubs would be informed when Broos wanted to attend their matches.

“It is one isolated incident but now we have agreed that it cannot repeat itself. All the clubs will be informed when the coach comes. He must be given access to enter the stadium.”

Bafana will play Ethiopia in the back-to-back 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers on October 9 away and three days later at FNB Stadium.

