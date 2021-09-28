Sundowns want to end Top eight drought

If there is a perfect time for Mamelodi Sundowns to end their MTN8 drought, it is now. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the Brazilians are more determined than ever to get their hands on the top 8 trophy.

The Brazilians are already thinking beyond their semifinal second leg against Golden Arrows, as they want to make this year’s tournament count.

The Brazilians will entertain Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium today (6pm) to book their place in the cup final.

Mngqithi was at pains to explain why they have not won this tournament since 2007. Looking at the quality of their squad, on paper, they should win the competition.

However, their record in the competition in the last decade does not make for good reading, and the players and technical team want to change that.

Mngqithi won the tournament with Arrows in 2009 and he wants to add his second winner’s medal with Sundowns this year.

The Brazilians carry an advantage after drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Durban last month. The away goal gives them the edge but in 2016, Sundowns crashed in a 3-0 defeat against Bidvest Wits. Last season they failed to get past the first hurdle, losing 1-0 at home against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“It’s been a tough act balancing our ambitions of winning the top 8 and focusing on the CAF Champions League. There have been different scenarios that made us not win this cup. We are cautious of that.

"We lost in the final against Wits and lost against Cape Town City in the semifinal, and we struggle to win this trophy. We have to maintain our focus to get our hands on the trophy,” he explained.