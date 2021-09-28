Broos says ‘not right time’ to select Downs duo

Bafana coach opts for Hlanti but omits Lakay, Coetzee

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has insisted the door is still open for Lyle Lakay and Rivaldo Coetzee to be selected for the national team.



Despite being consistent performers for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, both players were omitted from the national team fold ahead of the crucial back-to-back 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia on October 9 away and 11 at FNB Stadium...