Mamelodi Sundowns can be beaten, says Seema

Brazilians yet to lose a match this season

27 September 2021 - 10:01
Neville Khoza Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns may look invincible, but Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema thinks they are beatable.

The Brazilians are yet to lose a match this season across all competitions, winning four out of five games in the DStv Premiership without conceding a goal...

