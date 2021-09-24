Swallows and Cape Town City in share the spoils in Soweto

Swallows and Cape Town City played out to a 0-0 draw during their DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium in what was the only match played on Heritage Day.

As a result of this share of the spoils, City have moved one place to ninth on the log standings with five points from four matches while Swallows have moved from twelfth to tenth with five points from as many matches.

They have not seen the last of each other as they meet again on Wednesday during the MTN8 semi-final, second leg in Soweto where City will have a slight advantage having denied Swallows an away goal in Cape Town in the first leg.

Both sets of players did not cover themselves in glory in this low key match that was watched by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his assistants Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele.

Swallows return to league action next weekend with a tough outing against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus while City’s next league match is against Sekhukhune United at Ellis Park in a fortnight.

The first real notable chance of the match came after 25 minutes when Swallows player Khethukuthula Ndlovu unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box but City goalkeeper Hugo Marques was equal to the task.

A few minutes later, Swallows had another opportunity to break the deadlock but Junaid Sait’s close range header was collected by Marques after the Swallows defender connected with a free-kick from his captain Lebohang Mokoena.

It was not all Swallows as City also had their moments on the attack with Fagrie Lakay, Bradley Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Abdul Ajagun but they could not find their past home team goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

They went at each other in the second half and there were no goals to celebrate but something must give on Wednesday as there must be a winner in the second leg of their semi-final.