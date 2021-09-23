Victor Letsoalo targets 20 goals for this season

After netting three goals in two matches in the DStv Premiership Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo believes that he can win the Golden Boot award this season.

Letsoalo is currently the top scorer with Judas Moseamedi of Stellenbosch and Chibuike Ohizu of Sekhukhune United. He has set himself a target of 20 goals this season and he feels it is doable.

“I have started well this season so far. I have three goals. So, I’m just looking forward to each game that I will be playing to add more so I can compete with those guys,” Letsoalo told Sowetan yesterday.

“Wherever I am I always want to win things individually and collectively as a team. It gives me an opportunity as I started well and I will push to continue competing with them and see what happens at the end of the season when it comes to top goalscorers. I feel I can score 20 goals and that’s a target.”

Reflecting on his impressive form, which resulted in him being called up for Bafana Bafana's preliminary squad for next month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia by Hugo Broos, the 28-year-old has credited Royal coach John Maduka for his performance.

“The coach gives me confidence and also pressure to do well and score goals, and these are things which are helping me all the time,” he said.

“I was also happy to score that brace against Kaizer Chiefs because as an attacking player you always want more goals, so I was very honoured to be that person who scored a brace.

“Chiefs are one of the big teams in the country, so I was very honoured.”

Letsoalo also shared his excitement at being part of Bafana's preliminary squad and feels he deserves it.

“I’m very happy to be amongst the players who have been called up. Even though they have not finalised the squad yet to 23 players, I’m glad to be part of the group.

“It is a good thing to be recognised when you are doing well. It’s a credit to me, the club and the players who have been helping me.”

Royal will face TS Galaxy in a league match at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.