Team comes before Golden Boot – Moseamedi

“I would be happy if we can finish in the top-five this season"

Netting three goals from the first four DStv Premiership games hasn’t influenced Stellenbosch striker Judas Moseamedi to cast aside the club’s collective ambition to finish in the top-five in favour of fighting to win the Golden Boot.



Moseamedi, who completed his shock switch to Stellenbosch from Maritzburg United before the season started, is currently a joint Premiership top-scorer alongside Chibuike Ohizu of Sekhukhune United and Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo...