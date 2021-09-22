Maritzburg eyeing back-to-back league wins

The Team of Choice will play against Marumo Gallants at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday

After their poor start to their DStv Premiership campaign, Maritzburg United hope to go on a long winning streak at home.



Richard Zumah scored the winning goal to help his team beat Baroka 1-0 in Polokwane, and that win has boosted morale in the camp...