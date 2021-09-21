We are ready for Nigeria – Banyana coach

Ellis excited about playing No.1-ranked team in Africa

After hammering Ghana 3-0 in their opening game of the Aisha Buhari Cup, Banyana Banyana are eyeing another win against Nigeria at the Mobojoji Johnson Stadium in Nigeria today at 2pm. Nigeria defeated Mali 2-0 in their first game, and they are favourites against Banyana.



However, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not scared of the No.1-ranked team on the continent and is excited about playing them in their country...