We are ready for Nigeria – Banyana coach
Ellis excited about playing No.1-ranked team in Africa
After hammering Ghana 3-0 in their opening game of the Aisha Buhari Cup, Banyana Banyana are eyeing another win against Nigeria at the Mobojoji Johnson Stadium in Nigeria today at 2pm. Nigeria defeated Mali 2-0 in their first game, and they are favourites against Banyana.
However, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not scared of the No.1-ranked team on the continent and is excited about playing them in their country...
