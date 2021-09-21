Soccer

Truter said to have abandoned Birds’ nest

Defeats to Bucs, SuperSport put coach, club on collision course

21 September 2021 - 10:05
Neville Khoza Journalist

Brandon Truter’s future with Swallows is uncertain following two successive defeats in the DStv Premiership this season.

Sowetan has been informed that Swallows are contemplating firing the coach following the defeats to Orlando Pirates (0-1) and SuperSport United (0-3)...

