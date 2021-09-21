Truter said to have abandoned Birds’ nest
Defeats to Bucs, SuperSport put coach, club on collision course
Brandon Truter’s future with Swallows is uncertain following two successive defeats in the DStv Premiership this season.
Sowetan has been informed that Swallows are contemplating firing the coach following the defeats to Orlando Pirates (0-1) and SuperSport United (0-3)...
