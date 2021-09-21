Masutha safe despite Callies poor start

Pretoria Callies owner Moses Malada has reiterated that he has no intention to fire coach Joel Masutha, despite the club’s dire start to the season.



Callies lost three of their four opening GladAfrica Championship outings, drawing the other, hence they are bottom of the table. A few weeks ago Masutha asserted that they had no excuse not to gain automatic promotion this season...