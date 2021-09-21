Lakay should be in the Bafana squad if merit is used, says Sundowns co-coach Mokwena

“And if you want to ask me why Lyle is not in the Bafana team, it is because when I watch Bafana, I see [strikers [Evidence] Makgopa upfront and I see [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane upfront then I see a right-footed full back [Mobbie] at left-back so ...”

Mokwena said, without putting pressure on the Bafana coaches, Lakay’s form since the start of the season merits a national team selection and that all Sundowns players are Bafana material who are readily available to pick from.

“Look we respect the Bafana coach. He has got to make his own decisions and has got his own job to do.

“I mean can you imagine 52-million people who have opinions about who should be in the Bafana team, we can’t be doing that.

“I mean I am a football coach and I know what it is like to be put in a position where you are under a lot of scrutiny and a lot of pressure to pick certain players.

“But if we speak on meritocracy, if we speak about having the best players representing the national team, then of course without being biased or sounding biased, and of course if you ask me about any Sundowns player, the first answer will definitely be 'yes' because I have also got to look after the interests of our players.

“We want our players to be exposed to the national teams. We want our players to represent the national team and that is why we sign the best players in the country.

“When you have the best players in the country you expect to go into a Fifa window without any [first team] players and the best thing for us is to go to the U19s and MDC side and hold training sessions there.

“That is what we would like to do during the Fifa window, to try and breed this culture and playing style into our youth and the only way to do that is to have all our players going to represent their national teams.

“So maybe a simple way to answer your question is to say yes, because we love our players and believe that they are the best in the country.

“And when they show that they are best in the country and they work hard, and on merit they show that they deserve to be in the national team, then of course, without putting any pressure on the Bafana technical team, of course the answer is yes.”