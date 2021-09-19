Kutumela scores his first Sundowns goal as the champions cruise past TS Galaxy
Goalkeeper Denis Onyango kept his fourth successive clean sheet and striker Thabiso Kutumela scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns as the rampant champions strolled to an easy win over TS Galaxy on Sunday evening.
After a tepid first half where Galaxy showed resilience and solid defensive organisation at Loftus, centre-back Mosa Lebusa and Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile struck twice in two minutes to deflate their visitors.
Kutumela came off the bench and opened his Sundowns account with six minutes remaining to put the final nail in Galaxy’s coffin.
Sundowns may have only scored six goals in their opening four matches but they have been stingy at the back and remain the only team in the Premiership yet to concede a goal.
The win saw Sundowns regain their top spot on the DStv Premiership log standings after four rounds.
Sundowns have won three and drawn one in the league to sit pretty at the top with 10 points, two more ahead of SuperSport United, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates, who all won their matches at the weekend.
With Galaxy resolute in defence and looking to further frustrate their more illustrious hosts after the half time break, Galaxy’s Bosnian keeper Vasilije Kolak failed to deal with a Lyle Lakay free kick, which bounced just in front of him.
The European goalkeeper did well to make the save but he only parried the ball not far from his goal and allowed Lebusa to pounce with his stronger left foot and slam home the opening goal from the far post.
Shalulile beat the visitors’ offside trap a minute later and put the ball past Kolak with a deft touch for his second Premiership goal of the season.
If Galaxy had slim chances of a late comeback, those hopes went up in smoke when Kutumela, who came on as a substitute in place of Gaston Sirino, showed composure inside the box and ended the match as a contest after.
Sirino looked disorientated, lost too many balls and was guilty of having a go at goal when laying off the ball to a teammate looked to have been the right option.
Sundowns holding midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee put in yet another solid shift and was awarded the player of the match despite limping off late in the match and was replaced by Hashim Domingo, who combined with fellow substitute Kutumela for the third goal.
It is Coetzee's third player of the match award in four Premiership matches for the Bafana Bafana utility player.
Sundowns have already had the scalps of AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs and drew with Chippa United and the win over Galaxy will have the team purring in confidence ahead of their clash against Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Saturday.