Chiefs humiliate rivals Bucs in Diski Challenge

AmaZulu reserve league side started the defence of their DStv Diski Challenge Rewired competition with a 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

Usuthu coach Sboniso Vilakazi said starting the new season with a draw against their provincial rivals was not a train smash.

“It was the first game of the new campaign, and we conceded an early goal. It is still early days. These are youngsters, and they are here to learn from their mistakes. The first game is always difficult,” said Vilakazi.

“The players started to suffer from fatigue, and it is because it was our first game after a long period without playing. I did not expect them to peak after just one game. It is a process, and we will continue to work on it.”

Usuthu went through the entire season unbeaten in the previous campaign. The coach is of the view that they would get stronger with each game.

Kaizer Chiefs were the biggest winners on match-day one after they dispatched rivals Orlando Pirates 3-0 at the Bidvest Stadium.

SuperSport claimed the bragging rights in the Tshwane derby after a hard-fought 2-1 win over arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue.

Results

Chiefs 3, Pirates 0; SuperSport 2, Sundowns 1; Chippa 2, Royal AM 3; Maritzburg 2, Sekhukhune 1; Swallows 2, TS Galaxy 2; AmaZulu 1, Arrows 1; Baroka 0, Gallants 2; Cape Town City 0, Stellenbosch 1 .