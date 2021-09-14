Soccer

Chiefs humiliate rivals Bucs in Diski Challenge

Defending champs Usuthu draw first game at Arrows

By Charles Baloyi - 14 September 2021 - 08:14
Sibusiso Milazi of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Mohlomi Mahlong of Orlando Pirates during the 2021 MultiChoice Diski Challenge match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg.
Sibusiso Milazi of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Mohlomi Mahlong of Orlando Pirates during the 2021 MultiChoice Diski Challenge match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu reserve league side started the defence of their DStv Diski Challenge Rewired competition with a 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

Usuthu coach Sboniso Vilakazi said starting the new season with a draw against their provincial rivals was not a train smash.

“It was the first game of the new campaign, and we conceded an early goal. It is still early days. These are youngsters, and they are here to learn from their mistakes. The first game is always difficult,” said Vilakazi.

“The players started to suffer from fatigue, and it is because it was our first game after a long period without playing. I did not expect them to peak after just one game. It is a process, and we will continue to work on it.”

Usuthu went through the entire season unbeaten in the previous campaign. The coach is of the view that they would get stronger with each game.

Kaizer Chiefs were the biggest winners on match-day one after they dispatched rivals Orlando Pirates 3-0 at the Bidvest Stadium.

SuperSport claimed the bragging rights in the Tshwane derby after a hard-fought 2-1 win over arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue.

Results

Chiefs 3, Pirates 0; SuperSport 2, Sundowns 1; Chippa 2, Royal AM 3; Maritzburg 2, Sekhukhune 1; Swallows 2, TS Galaxy 2; AmaZulu 1, Arrows 1; Baroka 0, Gallants 2; Cape Town City 0, Stellenbosch 1 .

Bucs set eyes on Diski title after seven seasons of drought

That Orlando Pirates have never clinched any reserve league title, combined with their ineptitude to promote ample young players to the senior team, ...
Sport
4 days ago

Gould begins new career as coach at Sekhukhune

Morgan Gould is excited about the new challenge that lies ahead for him after officially hanging up his soccer boots yesterday.
Sport
4 days ago

Gallants want to keep injured Mhlongo around

Marumo Gallants chair Abram Sello wants to rope in goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo to be part of their Multichoice Diski Challenge team.
Sport
1 week ago

Benni believes AmaZulu will do well in CAF League

In his intrepid and uninhibited self, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has spoken about how he sees no reason they will struggle in the CAF Champions ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...