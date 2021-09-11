Steve Barker targets maximum points for Stellenbosch against Sekhukhune
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says the international break has had its advantages as his side aim to continue a bright start to the 2021-22 DStv Premiership.
The Western Cape club claimed a healthy four points from their first two games and Barker says they will want to continue with that form as the league resumes from the Fifa international break this weekend, when Stellenbosch meet Sekhukhune United at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Stellenbosch are rebuilding from a disappointing 2020-21 where they ended 14th, where an inability to finish off games they dominated and led cost the Cape side dearly.
“It's always good to get off to the positive start,” Barker said.
“It's always nice to continue after a win to play again, however we are used to the league having these types of breaks.
“We often use these international breaks as an opportunity to work on areas that we can still be better at and continue to improve them.”
Barker said Stellenbosch will miss some of their tried and tested players against Sekhukhune due to injuries.
“We’ve got some players back from injury such as Solly Khunyedi and Marc van Heerden, so it allowed us the opportunity to reintegrate them and get some friendly matches under the belt,” he said.
“Unfortunately Robin Johannes, Granwald Scott and Alan Robertson are still carrying knocks and injuries and won't be available for the Sekhukhune game.”
The Winelands side's coach said he is aware of how difficult and disciplined his team's opponents are, but that Stellies will still aim for the maximum three points on the highveld.
“We've been able to get footage of their previous match and analysed them. They seem to be a very well organised team,” he said.
“They are a difficult team to break down. They've come off from positive results against Maritzburg [United]. I am sure they are very confident of play at home and getting results against us.
“We are obviously looking to continue with the good form that we have shown. It’s another big game for us, another big opportunity to continue progressing as a team.
“We are looking forward to that encounter and players had a good break. They are really motivated and ready to be back on the field.”
PSL fixtures this weekend:
Saturday:
TS Galaxy v Lamontville Golden Arrows (Mbombela Stadium, 3pm)
Orlando Pirates v Swallows FC (Orlando Stadium, 3pm)
Baroka FC v Maritzburg United (Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm)
Sekhukhune United v Stellenbosch FC (Ellis Park, 5pm)
Sunday:
Royal AM v Chippa United (Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm)
Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 5pm)