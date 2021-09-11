Steve Barker targets maximum points for Stellenbosch against Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says the international break has had its advantages as his side aim to continue a bright start to the 2021-22 DStv Premiership.

The Western Cape club claimed a healthy four points from their first two games and Barker says they will want to continue with that form as the league resumes from the Fifa international break this weekend, when Stellenbosch meet Sekhukhune United at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Stellenbosch are rebuilding from a disappointing 2020-21 where they ended 14th, where an inability to finish off games they dominated and led cost the Cape side dearly.

“It's always good to get off to the positive start,” Barker said.

“It's always nice to continue after a win to play again, however we are used to the league having these types of breaks.

“We often use these international breaks as an opportunity to work on areas that we can still be better at and continue to improve them.”