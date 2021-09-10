Soccer

Too early for title talk, says Baxter

Chiefs coach won't rule out midfield role for Ngcobo

10 September 2021 - 07:14
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter feels it’s still too early to expect Sunday’s game against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to give indicators as far as the title race is concerned.

Sundowns host Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld at 5pm.

While he agrees that a win for Sundowns or his Chiefs would work wonders in boosting morale, Baxter doesn’t expect this match to paint a picture of what the title race will be like.

“I think this is very early [to think the Sundowns game will show the sides’ title credentials]. Everybody is trying very, very hard to put down these markers for everybody else,’’ Baxter told the media in a Zoom conference yesterday.

“A victory for one of the two teams in this game is a bit of a marker for everybody else and it’s also a positive sign that your devotement is going the right direction. So it [Sunday’s game] is important for confidence.”

As he’s yet to use him this season, Baxter didn’t rule out the chance of fielding new centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo in the midfield, after his recent impressive shift for Bafana Bafana in a similar position. Ngcobo, 27, came off the bench to play as a holding midfielder when SA beat Ghana 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday.

“Njabulo played as a midfield player. He’s certainly comfortable on the ball to play there and certainly if we were to play in a certain way it would be an absolute possibility to play him in midfield,’’ Baxter said of Ngcobo, the reigning defender of the season.

Baxter also confirmed Lebogang Manyama has fully recovered and is ready to make his first appearance of the campaign against Sundowns, cautioning that he’s not 100% up to speed to start a game, however.

“We've got Lebo back, he is in a position where I can select him. Can he play a full game? No, not at all. But can he be on the bench and be an impact player? Probably,” Baxter revealed.

Rulani confirms rift in Downs coaching ranks

Rulani Mokwena has implied it was his Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi who was in the wrong as the club’s key technical panel members were ...
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Sometimes players call me Mr Ref' - PSL referee Akhona Makalima

When you see Premier Soccer League referee (PSL) Akhona Makalima flash a brief smile during the match, it is probably because one of the players has ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Tlhopie Motsepe: Sundowns' coaching trinity ensured transition in life after Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns' trio of coaches are the main reason the club transitioned smoothly in life after Pitso Mosimane, Downs chair Tlhopie Motsepe has ...
Sport
20 hours ago

TS Galaxy out for revenge against Golden Arrows, says Kwem

TS Galaxy striker Augustine Kwem has challenged his side to seek revenge against Lamontville Golden Arrows when the teams lock horns in their DStv ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy