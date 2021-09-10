Soccer

Mayoyo plots direct route to top flight

City coach tired of heartache of playoffs

10 September 2021 - 07:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Former Orlando Pirates goakeeper and now Polokwane City coach Innocent Mayoyo.
Image: Mabuti Kali

Polokwane City coach Innocent Mayoyo isn’t prepared to settle for anything less than automatic promotion this season.

Mayoyo, a legendary goalkeeper who made his name at Orlando Pirates in his heyday, was installed as Polokwane mentor before the start of the season.

A failure to win promotion via the playoffs when he was still coaching now-defunct clubs Dynamos and Winners Park in the 1999/2000 and 2006/07 seasons respectively, now motivates Mayoyo to go all out for a direct route to the Premiership.

“As a coach it’s not about the mandate from the club... it has to start from you. To be honest with you, my aim is to win automatic promotion, that’s my personal mandate,” Mayoyo told Sowetan yesterday.

“I have come to believe that I won’t ever win promotion through playoffs because when I was coaching Winners Park I lost the playoffs and the same thing happened at Dynamos, so I am going all out to win it directly.”

Rise and Shine resorted to Mayoyo shortly after the retired shot-stopper had failed to take Mpumalanga-based side Sivutsa to the GladAfrica Championship. Mayoyo’s Sivutsa couldn’t finish in the top two at the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs hosted in their province in June, where Northern Cape’s Hungry Lions and Platinum City Rovers of North West sealed promotion to the second tier after finishing first and second.

“Honestly, being appointed as Polokwane coach took me by surprise because it just happened a few days after we’d lost the playoffs with Sivutsa,” said Mayoyo.

Quizzed on whether he’s satisfied with the squad he boasts at Rise and Shine, Mayoyo said: “I have never had a problem about the players I have. Remember, I am employed... if I was working at a firm I would be like a supervisor and there’s no supervisor in the world who comes in and brings his own staff.” 

Weekend fixtures (all at 3pm)

Tomorrow: Leopards v Sporting, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; JDR v Tshakhuma, Giant Stadium; FS Stars v Venda Academy, Goble Park Stadium; All Stars v Callies, Parow Park; City Rovers v Polokwane, Olen Park.

Sunday: Uthongathi v Bay, Princess Magogo Stadium; Cosmos v Spurs, Tsakane Stadium; Lions v AmaTuks, Sivos Training Centre Stadium.

It’s promising, but let’s spare Bafana some pressure

It’s always tempting to jump to Bafana Bafana’s praises when they do well, given that all we’ve known from them of late has been disappointment and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Brooks not carried away by instant fame

While Ethan Brooks is establishing himself as one of the upcoming and promising players, he has vowed to remain humble and not get carried away by ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Too early for title talk, says Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter feels it’s still too early to expect Sunday’s game against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to give ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Rulani confirms rift in Downs coaching ranks

Rulani Mokwena has implied it was his Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi who was in the wrong as the club’s key technical panel members were ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Related articles

