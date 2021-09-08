Soccer

WATCH | Saddam Maake gets his jab, cheered on by Mabuza, Makhura and Mthethwa

By Marc Strydom - 08 September 2021 - 18:04
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana fan Saddam Maake gets his Covid-19 vaccination jab in a pop-up tent at FNB Stadium while Gauteng premier David Makhura, right, looks on. The event was part of the government's 'Ready to Play - it's in your hands' vaccination drive on September 8 2021.
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana fan Saddam Maake gets his Covid-19 vaccination jab in a pop-up tent at FNB Stadium while Gauteng premier David Makhura, right, looks on. The event was part of the government's 'Ready to Play - it's in your hands' vaccination drive on September 8 2021.
Image: Marc Strydom

Famous Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake was one of those receiving their Covid-19 jabs at pop-up tents set up at FNB Stadium on Wednesday as the government launched its “Return to Play — it’s in your hands” vaccination drive.

Maake, watched and cheered on by Deputy President David Mabuza, Gauteng premier David Makhura, and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, was also a speaker at the event. He received a vaccination.

The “It's in your hands” campaign seeks to incentivise vaccinations by harnessing the public's yearning to return to sports stadiums and music, arts and cultural events, Mabuza said,  launching the campaign.

Trending

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy