WATCH | Saddam Maake gets his jab, cheered on by Mabuza, Makhura and Mthethwa
Famous Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake was one of those receiving their Covid-19 jabs at pop-up tents set up at FNB Stadium on Wednesday as the government launched its “Return to Play — it’s in your hands” vaccination drive.
Maake, watched and cheered on by Deputy President David Mabuza, Gauteng premier David Makhura, and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, was also a speaker at the event. He received a vaccination.
Famous @KaizerChiefs and @BafanaBafana supporter @SaddamMaake gets his jab cheered on by Deputy President @DDMabuza, Gauteng Premier @David_Makhura and Sports Minister @NathiMthethwaSA at the launch of the Return to Play - it's in your hands vaccination drive at @FnbStadium pic.twitter.com/GNiJaBqdfO— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) September 8, 2021
The “It's in your hands” campaign seeks to incentivise vaccinations by harnessing the public's yearning to return to sports stadiums and music, arts and cultural events, Mabuza said, launching the campaign.