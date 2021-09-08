Mahlambi's future in his hands – Hunt

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt says it’s up to Phakamani Mahlambi to resurrect his once-promising career.

Mahlambi's career has been on the decline for several seasons, after reported off-field problems. He joined the Chilli Boys on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns and many are crossing their fingers that he will grab the priceless opportunity.

He is still contracted to Sundowns, where he failed to nail down a place in the starting line-up, until 2024.

Hunt and Mahlambi have a good history together, having previously worked at now-defunct Bidvest Wits and he has been impressed with what he has seen from him at training.

“He is working hard to get fit again,” Hunt told Sowetan yesterday.

“I don’t know what happened in the previous clubs but we are trying to get him fit again to be where he was before. He is still far away and it will take a lot of hard work for him to get where he was before.”

Many believe that reuniting with Hunt will be what the 23-year-old needed to revive his career.

Mahlambi played his best football under the guidance of Hunt a few seasons ago and when asked if he will be able to get the best out of him, Hunt said it is not about him.

“It is not about me but him. If he doesn't want to revive his career, there is nothing I can do.

“But as I said, he is working hard and we will see when time goes how he will do.”

Mahlambi was with AmaZulu on loan last season but failed to impress coach Benni McCarthy during his stay.

McCarthy revealed back then that talent alone was not enough and Mahlambi would need to work hard to get into the starting line-up. He was not impressed with his work rate.

The former Wits and Al Ahly attacking midfielder has been under scrutiny over his off-field issues in the past and whether he will take this opportunity and revive his career remains to be seen.