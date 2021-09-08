I don't need Bafana Bafana to be inspired about playing young players: Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says he doesn’t need to be inspired by anyone, including a Bafana Bafana coach, to start believing in young players.

The AmaZulu FC coach was responding to a question on what he thinks of the new Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s decision to blood new and young players in the senior national team.

Broos’s team are on top of Group G after collecting four points in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, having played an away draw in Zimbabwe on Friday before registering a 1-0 victory against Ghana at home on Monday.

McCarthy, who made his debut for Bafana as a 19-year-old in June 1997 in a friendly against Netherlands, said giving young players a chance comes naturally to him because he too was also trusted by coaches at club and international level when was still young.

The Usuthu coach was part of Jomo Sono’s Bafana squad that represented SA as defending champions at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in 1998. He finished as joint top goalscorer with seven goals alongside Egypt's Hossam Hassan.

McCarthy announced himself to the world with four goals in 13 minutes against Namibia in that Afcon in which he was named Player of the Tournament, despite SA failing to defend their title as they lost to Egypt in the final.

“I don’t need Bafana Bafana to motivate me (to play and believe in young players),” said McCarthy. “I’m the living example of somebody who gives young players an opportunity.

“I was dying (when he was still a young player) for an opportunity and too many coaches looked past the fact. They were saying he was too young, too skinny, he’s too small, he’s that and that. But people didn’t know my circumstances, you know.

“They don’t know what I’m going through in my life. Just because I’m 16 or 17 it doesn’t give anybody a right to judge me, because they don’t know what I’m going through in my life.