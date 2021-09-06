Soccer

Passionate Pelembe not ready to quit

Veteran winger wants to win cups with Royal AM

06 September 2021
Sihle Ndebele
At 37, veteran winger Elias Pelembe has no intentions to hang up his boots any time soon.

Pelembe, the 2007/08 term's Player of the Season, is in the books of Royal AM. The Mozambican ace strongly believes his body can still allow him to play a few more seasons before retiring. The former Mamelodi Sundowns right-winger cited passion as one of the things that drives him to continue playing.

"I don't look at my age. For the past four, five years I have been taking care of my body like never before. I always try to have more rest. At the moment I don't really think about retirement,'' said Pelembe.

"I am not a gym person but I know how to keep my body in a good shape... I go for massage every week, especially when we have two games in a week. What keeps me going is passion... I am passionate about football. My passion for football is too much. Football is in my blood."

Pelembe may have won four league trophies but he's still hungry to win more cups, targeting to help Royal to win a few cups.

"We have a good squad and we're optimistic we'll turn things around since we didn't have a good start. We don't have to put pressure on ourselves because football is about enjoyment. If we enjoy we are bound to perform well.''

"I won all the cups on offer in the PSL, but I still have ambitions to win more because I am a born winner. Sometimes you don't get what you want but you must always have that winning mentality, hence I would like to win a few trophies with my current club Royal AM.

"It'll be a tough game. We saw how Chippa played against Sundowns. They're a fighting team and they've new players who're real fighters. We are playing at home and I think we must use that advantage to get our first win of the season. 

