The top 10 signings in the PSL

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window officially closed after weeks of activity by various clubs, Neville Khoza takes a closer look at the best signings.

Keagan Dolly (Chiefs)

Dolly returned to local football after five years to join Amakhosi on a free transfer from French League 1 side Montpellier. He has already made an impact on the team. In his debut for Chiefs against his former team Mamelodi Sundowns, Dolly created the assist for Khama Billiat with his first touch.

Njabulo Ngcobo (Chiefs)

The DStv Premiership defender of the season was one of the biggest movers during the transfer window, having joined Amakhosi from Swallows. Though he is yet to make his debut, Chiefs will no doubt benefit from his services once he starts playing.

Goodman Mosele (Pirates)

The midfielder joined Pirates from Baroka, where he was impressive. Mosele will want to show more of the same at the Buccaneers. He has already shown a glimpse of that when he scored on his debut against Stellenbosch.

Thabiso Kutumela (Sundowns)

Kutumela will look to hit the ground running at Sundowns after many criticised his move from Maritzburg United, where he was outstanding, scoring 12 goals last season. He now takes up a new challenge with the Brazilians after signing a five-year deal.

Willard Katsande (Sekhukhune)

Katsande joined Sekhukhune from Chiefs and will be bringing a wealth of experience to a team in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership. Having spent 10 years with Chiefs, the 35-year-old defensive midfielder will be looking to help the club stay in the Premiership.

Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City)

On the back of a splendid campaign for Richards Bay, where he netted seven goals to help the club secure a playoff berth, Mayo joined Cape Town City recently. He will be hoping his form in the GladAfrica Championship translates to success in the top flight.

Buhle Mkhwanazi (SuperSport)

After a year without football, Mkhwanazi was given a lifeline by SuperSport to resurrect his career. He didn’t play the whole of last season after his saga with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who bought the status of Bidvest Wits the previous year and failed to meet salary expectations.

Hendrick Ekstein (AmaZulu)

Ekstein spent two years in the Azerbaijan Premier League with Saba FK and FK Sabail. He was one of the high-profile recruits at AmaZulu, including Philani Zulu, Kgotso Moleko, Keagan Buchanan, Tercious Malepe, and Mattar Ceesay.

Siphelele Ntshangase (Gallants)

Ntshangase has been handed a lifeline by Marumo Gallants after his promising career went into decline for the past few seasons. He had trials with Sekhukhune but failed to earn a contract. He will hope to get his form back with Gallants.

Cole Alexander (Chiefs)

Alexander was one of the top signings during the transfer window and has already featured twice for Chiefs, winning a man-of-the-match award during their goalless draw against TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership opener.