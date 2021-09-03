Broos told to tread carefully in opening qualifier

Former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey has advised coach Hugo Broos to approach their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe today (3pm) with caution.

“You are playing away from home and you want to get something out of the game, so you can’t just go there and start attacking,” Tovey explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“You have to make sure that you start with a solid defence. I don’t mean play defensive. Just make sure you are solid in all areas on the field. Don’t give silly free-kicks away and all those types of things.

“When you get a chance, get the ball into the area where you can hurt them and play on the front foot. But it would all depend on the game earlier on how you can dictate, dominant Zimbabwe or how non-dominant they are.

“It is a new-look Bafana team, so they also have to find their feet. I will make sure you consolidate at first and build on from that throughout the game.”

With the match being Broos's first in charge after he had let his assistants take charge of the friendlies, Tovey remains optimistic that they can come back with a good result.

“We can get good results to take off a lot of pressure from us and if we can get a point or more, that will be great,” he said.

And with Bafana's home record not impressive, Tovey emphasised the need to get a result on the road, but he is confident that with Broos in charge, they will improve.

“If you draw away from home and you win your home matches you will stand a good chance to qualify. That's logic. Where we have been playing at home and not getting full points is the worrying factor. Let’s make sure we get something away from home since our home form is not good and then we will build from there.”

Bafana next host Ghana on Monday.