PROFILE | Communications whiz Connie Motshumi narrates her journey in the Premier Soccer League

Connie Motshumi has been with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for almost a decade and continues to revel in a job that she says remains an exciting challenge even after all these years.

TimesLIVE caught up with the PSL's head of stakeholder relations and communications and she narrated her journey as she looked back at her time with the league.

“I’ve been employed at the PSL for about nine years. The highlights occur regularly, because not one day is quite the same,” said the former Nelson Mandela Foundation communication strategist.

“One of the highlights is seeing the growth and transformation of my colleagues, some of whom started as interns but are now occupying managerial positions and contributing immensely to the growth, innovation and sustainability of the PSL.

“I also highlight the critical role played by all including the leadership of the chairman [Irvin Khoza] and the exco [the PSL executive committee] during the bio-bubble in 2020 (in the middle of a pandemic that we had never experienced nor anticipated). This bio-bubble has set the PSL apart as a leader within the sports industry, in SA and on the continent.