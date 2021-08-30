Soccer

Away goal gives Downs advantage in WafaWafa semi

Mokwena relieved Šafranko levelled against Arrows

By Charles Baloyi - 30 August 2021 - 07:00
Sibusiso Sibeko of Golden Arrows challenged by Rivaldo Coetzee of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2021 MTN8 1st leg semifinal match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Durban, on 28 August 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have a psychological advantage going into their MTN8 semifinal second leg against Golden Arrows.

The Tshwane giants fought back from a goal down to level the tie 1-1 going into the second leg to be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on September 28.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is of the view that his team would put the game to bed at home in the return leg.

Slovakian forward Pavol Šafranko grabbed the away goal five minutes from time to cancel out an early goal scored by Siphelele Dlamini.

“We were in control of the game and enjoyed the majority of the ball possession. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We have to continue with what we do and keep the spirit high. Well done to the players for their fightback and seeing the team closer to the final. We showed the desire to come back. I am happy with the away goal. It gives us a chance to advance to the final,” said a relived Mokwena.

He praised goal scorer Šafranko and said he needed time to adapt to their playing style. “He [Šafranko] is the right player to complement Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus. He scored a good goal, and we are happy for him. We are satisfied with where we are in the tie, and we will keep our feet on the ground. We deserved a draw.”

However, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema warned that the tie was far from over as he praised his charges for their gallant performance. “We will take the 1-1 draw against a spirited Sundowns team. We kept shape and did not collapse under pressure. We were compact and held our ground.

“I am happy for my boys, and they deserve to rest and focus on the league. We still have a month before the Sundowns game. We are still in the tie and we will give it our best shot,” said Seema.

